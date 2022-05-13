UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic: CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad Friday said that encroachments in Rawalpindi creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and traffic police making all-out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads

He directed the wardens to remove all kind of hurdles and take action against the violators without any discrimination.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their shops on footpath.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to APP said encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, adding which leads to traffic jam, he added.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

