Encroachment creates traffic mess on roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Encroachments in Rawalpindi creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic as the authorities have turned a blind eye toward the issue.

The encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpath which is creating hurdles and miseries in smooth flow of traffic.

The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said encroachments are a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all-out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.