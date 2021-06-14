UrduPoint.com
Encroachment Creating Hurdles In Traffic Flow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

The encroachments are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and encroachers set up their kiosks on footpath in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The encroachments are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and encroachers set up their kiosks on footpath in the city. The encroachers can be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city. Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said encroachments were a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police were making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment.

On the other hand, the traders have expressed concern ever increasing encroachments in the city and demanded the departments concerned to remove illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which was effecting their business.

Meanwhile, the Tehsil Municipal Officer said that raids were being conducted in the city markets to remove all kinds of encroachments. Now staff concerned has also been directed to expedite the ongoing efforts being made to remove encroachments from city areas. Special teams had been constituted to wipe out encroachment, he added. The vendors who were found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different city roads are imposed fines with warnings.

