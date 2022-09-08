UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Drive Demolishes Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A squad of Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday held a crackdown against encroachment stacked in Gulghast, Gerdezi Market and Khan Village road.

According to spokesman of Commissioner Office, concrete construction was razed through heavy machinery. About Rs.15,000 was fined to different shopkeepers on the spot. Action was initiated on repeated demand of locals of the areas concerned, it was said.

Cart pushers were made understand about hazards of encroachment with advising not to trespass anymore, it was said.

Two trucks loaded with collected goods after the drive, were taken into custody. Cart pushers were given due time to gather their goods for cleaning roads before start of the drive, added the statement.

Citizens were appealed to avoid encroachment further in the areas. The administration wasn't against livelihood of anybody but wouldn't allow to carry out unlawful activities in any part of the district, concluded the statement.

