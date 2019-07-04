UrduPoint.com
Encroachment Drive In Full Swing

Thu 04th July 2019

Encroachment drive in full swing

Anti-encroachment operation was continued in full swing across the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Anti-encroachment operation was continued in full swing across the city on Thursday.

According to officials,TMA squad led by AC city Qazi Mansoor along with CEO Iqbal Farid removed illegal structures from Mumtazabad Circle Chowk and issued strict warnings after erasing their structures. He appealed citizens to cooperate with the administration.

