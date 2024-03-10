Encroachment Going Unchecked Ahead Of Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The city of Rawalpindi grapples with severe traffic congestion as encroachers take over footpaths and roads ahead of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak significantly hampering the flow of traffic and inconveniencing motorists and shoppers alike.
The rampant encroachment in both the city and cantonment areas, including major thoroughfares like Murree Road, Bara Market, and Commercial Market, has led to a chaotic traffic situation that affects daily life.
Local residents and motorists have voiced strong against the encroachment mafia's unchecked expansion, which has not only taken over roads and footpaths but also led to the loss of designated open spaces. The issue has reached a point where navigating markets for shopping has become a challenge, as noted by Nadeem Warriach, a visitor in Bara Market.
The lack of adequate parking facilities exacerbates the situation, with Muhammad Akmal, a customer in Saddar Bazaar, highlighting the urgent need for a parking plaza to alleviate road congestion caused by haphazard vehicle parking.
Despite the growing frustration among the public, authorities have been criticized for their apparent inaction against the encroachers. The situation calls into question the effectiveness of current measures to maintain order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
In response, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, acknowledged that without addressing the encroachment issue, it is impossible to manage the city's escalating traffic problems. He outlined strict enforcement against illegal parking and the accountability of traffic police officials.
He appealed to citizens for cooperation with traffic police efforts to resolve traffic-related challenges.
He stated that traffic wardens have been instructed to exhibit dedication and commitment to their duties, focusing on alleviating congestion on the city's most burdened roads as part of a comprehensive traffic management plan.
