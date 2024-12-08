Encroachment, Illegal Bus Stands Disrupt Smooth Flow Of Traffic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The increasing encroachments and illegal bus and wagon stands across
the city have become a significant hurdle in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.
D-category wagon stands, despite their illegal status, continue to operate
under the cover of court-granted stay orders, adding to the city's traffic woes.
The situation frequently leads to congestion, causing immense inconvenience
to commuters.
Sources within the traffic police revealed that the department had introduced
a proactive approach by deploying traffic supervisors to monitor traffic conditions
continuously and respond swiftly to any issues. These supervisors work till
late night, ensuring that measures were implemented to keep the city’s roads
functional.
To address the encroachment problem, the traffic police had been collaborating
with the anti-encroachment cell of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and
other relevant departments. Together, they were working to remove illegal
structures and reclaim public spaces for their intended use.
In a bid to simplify compliance, the traffic police had established a one-window
operation for the issuance of driving licenses, ensuring that citizens could obtain
licenses conveniently and without unnecessary delays.
The initiative aims to promote lawful driving practices and reduce traffic violations.
Additionally, regular meetings were held between traffic supervisors and managers
of goods transport companies to address the issue of overloading. Overloading
not only damages roads but also disrupts traffic flow, making it a critical focus area
for the authorities.
While the traffic police were taking commendable steps to tackle these challenges,
the growing number of illegal wagon stands and encroachments continues to demand
stringent measures and public cooperation. Ensuring smooth flow of traffic was
essential for citizens and its economic vitality, and authorities remain committed
to achieving the goal, sources added.
