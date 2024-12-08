Open Menu

Encroachment, Illegal Bus Stands Disrupt Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Encroachment, Illegal bus stands disrupt smooth flow of traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The increasing encroachments and illegal bus and wagon stands across

the city have become a significant hurdle in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

D-category wagon stands, despite their illegal status, continue to operate

under the cover of court-granted stay orders, adding to the city's traffic woes.

The situation frequently leads to congestion, causing immense inconvenience

to commuters.

Sources within the traffic police revealed that the department had introduced

a proactive approach by deploying traffic supervisors to monitor traffic conditions

continuously and respond swiftly to any issues. These supervisors work till

late night, ensuring that measures were implemented to keep the city’s roads

functional.

To address the encroachment problem, the traffic police had been collaborating

with the anti-encroachment cell of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and

other relevant departments. Together, they were working to remove illegal

structures and reclaim public spaces for their intended use.

In a bid to simplify compliance, the traffic police had established a one-window

operation for the issuance of driving licenses, ensuring that citizens could obtain

licenses conveniently and without unnecessary delays.

The initiative aims to promote lawful driving practices and reduce traffic violations.

Additionally, regular meetings were held between traffic supervisors and managers

of goods transport companies to address the issue of overloading. Overloading

not only damages roads but also disrupts traffic flow, making it a critical focus area

for the authorities.

While the traffic police were taking commendable steps to tackle these challenges,

the growing number of illegal wagon stands and encroachments continues to demand

stringent measures and public cooperation. Ensuring smooth flow of traffic was

essential for citizens and its economic vitality, and authorities remain committed

to achieving the goal, sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

18 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

19 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

20 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

20 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

21 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

21 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

22 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

23 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan