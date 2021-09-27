Encroachment in Shabqadar to be removed without political pressure

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai on Monday said that encroachment would be removed in tehsil Shabqadar, district Charsadda without any political pressure and no one would be allowed to erect it again

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai on Monday said that encroachment would be removed in tehsil Shabqadar, district Charsadda without any political pressure and no one would be allowed to erect it again.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here at Local Government's Secretariat that was attended by Special Secretary Local Govt, Motasimbillah, Regional Municipal Officer Peshawar, Secretary Local Council board and Tehsil Municipal Officer Shabqadar.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken to improve the municipal services in tehsil Shabqadar. The matters pertaining to beautification of Shabqadar and removal of encroachment were discussed in detail.

CM's Assistant in his remarks directed for ensuring provision of clean drinking water to area people besides maintaining clean atmosphere throughout the Shabqadar.

He also sought people's cooperation for creating awareness on spread of dengue virus and directed TMO to continue daily fumigation drive against dengue virus on daily basis.