Encroachment Increasing Unabated In Bazaars During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Encroachment increasing unabated in Bazaars during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :There was no major operation insight against the encroachments despite tall claims of concerned departments during Ramzan-ul-Mubarrak.

The encroachers have set up their business on footpath which was creating hurdles for the motorists. They can be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan said that the encroachments were a major hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. He said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment he said, adding that without removal of encroachments, the increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

The CTO Rawalpindi said that if negligence was found from the concerned officers in traffic arrangements, show-cause notices would be issued and departmental action will be initiated.

He said that during the blessed month of Ramzan, the number of buyers in the markets would increase enormously, in view of which additional traffic police personnel have already been deployed. The motorists are going through a mental agony as there is no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city, he added.

One of the motorists talking to this agency said, encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and no action is taken against them, which leads to traffic jam.

The spokesman of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said that markets were regularly being visited, and staff of MCR conducted raids to end encroachments ultimately. The goods that were confiscated during the operation would not be returned to the owners as they had been served notices several times, but they failed to vacate the land, he added.

