Encroachment Issue Still Pending, No Mega Operation Launched

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Encroachment issue still pending, no mega operation launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi Sunday demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Tahir Mehmood, a resident of Bara market told that no action is being taken against encroachers which created problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted with an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), he said that anti encroachment drive was going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas had been made clear.

Talking to APP, an official of City Traffic Police said encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic jam on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

