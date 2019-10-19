UrduPoint.com
Encroachment Mafia Still Active Despite Operations In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Despite tall claims by the authorities concerned, encroachers are still active in different areas of the city.

The encroachments are increasing day-by-day in different parts of the city but concerned authorities have not taken concrete steps to check this practice.

Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Chakri Road, Morgah, Misrial Road, Dhama Mor and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment is also not safe from encroachments particularly in the areas including Tench Bhata Bazaar, Peoples Colony, Chungi No 22, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamiyal Road, Talli Mori and other localities.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours.

Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments.

The residents suggested that the authorities should launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.

When contacted, an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said that anti encroachment drive is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear.

A spokesman of City Traffic Police told APP that encroachments are major cause in smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police is making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, the increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

