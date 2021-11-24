UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Main Hurdle In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

Encroachment main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has said that encroachments were the major cause in maintaining smooth flow of traffic at the city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has said that encroachments were the major cause in maintaining smooth flow of traffic at the city roads.

CTO said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be addressed.

On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpaths which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Saidpur Sadiqabad Bagh Market Mosque Muslim All

Recent Stories

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sa ..

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sanctions if Minsk Does Not Chan ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

8 minutes ago
 Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tenni ..

Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship: 50 matches dec ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossf ..

Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossfire in Asia Pacific region: Ex ..

8 minutes ago
 Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.