Encroachment main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has said that encroachments were the major cause in maintaining smooth flow of traffic at the city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has said that encroachments were the major cause in maintaining smooth flow of traffic at the city roads.

CTO said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be addressed.

On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpaths which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.