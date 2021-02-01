UrduPoint.com
Encroachment Material Confiscated During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:16 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration confiscated building material during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the anti-encroachment squad led by Chief Officer Iftekhar Bungash launched a special operation at DHQ Hospital road and removed encroachments from roadside.

The also confiscated building material of different shopkeepers for putting it on road to display.

After removal of encroachments, road has been cleared for traffic.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Iftekhar Bungash said that operations would be launched in all areas of the city and strict action would be taken against those involved in creating hurdles in traffic flow.

