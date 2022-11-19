UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Near Parks, Green Belts To Be Removed, Says Chairman PHA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Encroachment near parks, green belts to be removed, says Chairman PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said the encroachment along with parks and green belts would not go unnoticed at any cost and there would be zero tolerance policy against it.

In a meeting of the officers of the PHA here on Saturday, the PHA chairman said encroachment not only affected the beauty of the city but also damaged the saplings which were planted at the green belts. He said that a special crackdown would be launched against the encroachment without any discrimination.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the PHA administration to maintain cleanliness at parks and green belts of the city.

Janjua directed the officers concerned to improve the security arrangements at the parks in order to provide a sense of security to the families.

He said that special teams have been formed to prevent illegal constructions and encroachments around the parks and green belts, adding that different other initiatives were being taken to improve the beauty of the city.

