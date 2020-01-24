UrduPoint.com
Encroachment On Edhi Foundation's Plot: AET Summons DC, SSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:52 PM

The Anti Encroachment Tribunal has put the SSP Hyderabad and the district administration on notice for February 6 in a case filed by the Edhi Foundation concerning illegal possession of the foundation's plot in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Encroachment Tribunal has put the SSP Hyderabad and the district administration on notice for February 6 in a case filed by the Edhi Foundation concerning illegal possession of the foundation's plot in Latifabad.

The tribunal's judge Friday directed the SSP, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other officials among the 14 respondents in the case to submit reply and explain why the plot had not been vacated from the squatters.

The foundation's Regional In Charge Muhammad Mairaj informed the court that the plot in question in Makrani Para area had been earmarked for establishing a mortuary.

He told the tribunal that the equipment for the mortuary which would consist of cold storage equipped with 24 beds had already been delivered to the foundation's Hyderabad office.

Mairaj said such a mortuary was needed in Hyderabad from a long time but the squatters had occupied plot of the foundation on which it had planned to construct it.

