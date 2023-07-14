Encroachment operation held in Makuana chowk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The anti-encroachment squad held operation in Makuana chowk here on Friday.

The squad demolished all temporary and concrete set ups through machinery and seized the goods of the shopkeepers they had displayed on roads.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar was present on the occasion to monitor the operation.

He said that no one would be allowed to occupy state land, adding that anti-encroachment operations would be expanded and bazaars and chowks inside the localities would also be cleared from illegal set ups.

The DC also held meetings with traders of Satiana Road and discussed the matters to remove encroachments.

Former MPA Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed and Mian Irfan Manan were also present in the meeting.