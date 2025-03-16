Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) District administration here Sunday arrested 79 shopkeepers and sealed 22 shops for encroachments on road sides and property boundaries.

Three special teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rao Hashim Azeem took effective action against encroachment mafia and demolished Illegal construction of dozens of shops in Peshawar Cantt.

The raids were conducted in various markets across the city, including Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road, Circular Road, Firdus Vegetable Market, Peshawar Cantt, Shafi Market and Liaqat bazar.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, and shopkeepers who were found guilty of creating encroachments.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram said that due to encroachments in markets, ordinary citizens, especially women, face severe difficulties in walking, while complaints of traffic jams are also increasing.

He clarified that district administration is following a zero-tolerance policy to eliminate encroachments and such operations will be continued continuously for public convenience.

The DC Peshawar strictly directed all shopkeepers to keep their goods inside their shops and refrain from establishing any kind of encroachments, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

The district administration Peshawar also appealed to public to cooperate in eliminating encroachments, so that the markets of Peshawar can be made spacious and convenient.