UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Operation Starts At Regal Road

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Encroachment operation starts at Regal Road

The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) started anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road, here on Saturday and confiscated various items of shopkeepers from the encroached sites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) started anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road, here on Saturday and confiscated various items of shopkeepers from the encroached sites.

Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road and made repeated announcements before launching the operation that the shopkeepers should remove their encroachments from the state land, otherwise, they would have to face the music.

However, some shopkeepers did not pay heed to the repeated requests of MCF chief officer. Therefore, the MCF staff confiscated various items from the encroached sites before removing encroachments from the road.

This is the busiest road in downtown area where encroachments were creating numerous problems for the passersby, especially for pedestrians, said a sexagenarian citizen Akram Ali.

He said, "Some shopkeepers erect encroachments at their own in front of their shops only to make wide-range display of their salable items whereas some shopkeepers allow stall holders to erect their stalls on state land in front of their shops. In this way, the shop owners also charge heavy amount from the stall holders." He appreciated the anti-encroachment operation and said that such step would not only provide relief to the passersby and pedestrians but also restore original beauty of the city.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Music Road From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strateg ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strategy

4 minutes ago
 First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

19 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €4 ..

EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €482 billion, exports at €446 ..

19 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve p ..

Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve public issues on priority basis ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.