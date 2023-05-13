Encroachment operation starts at Regal Road

The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) started anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road, here on Saturday and confiscated various items of shopkeepers from the encroached sites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) started anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road, here on Saturday and confiscated various items of shopkeepers from the encroached sites.

Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the anti-encroachment operation at Regal Road and made repeated announcements before launching the operation that the shopkeepers should remove their encroachments from the state land, otherwise, they would have to face the music.

However, some shopkeepers did not pay heed to the repeated requests of MCF chief officer. Therefore, the MCF staff confiscated various items from the encroached sites before removing encroachments from the road.

This is the busiest road in downtown area where encroachments were creating numerous problems for the passersby, especially for pedestrians, said a sexagenarian citizen Akram Ali.

He said, "Some shopkeepers erect encroachments at their own in front of their shops only to make wide-range display of their salable items whereas some shopkeepers allow stall holders to erect their stalls on state land in front of their shops. In this way, the shop owners also charge heavy amount from the stall holders." He appreciated the anti-encroachment operation and said that such step would not only provide relief to the passersby and pedestrians but also restore original beauty of the city.