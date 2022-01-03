Encroachment problems to be solved: Mahesar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Traders and customers must be facilitated during peak hours in the main bazaar Sukkur and for this purpose a strong coordination must be evolved between district administration and business community to solve the problems of parking and encroachment.

This was stated by Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, while chairing a meeting with business community at his office here on Monday. The meeting was attended by different district officers, President Anjuman Tajran and the members, Incharge Traffic Police, TMO and by other relevant officers.

Commissioner Sukkur said that a comprehensive parking plan has been chalked out that includes one-way traffic, one-sided parking, removal of encroachments etc. All measures would be taken in collaboration with business community of the city.

He also constituted a committee comprising TMO Sukkur, Incharge Traffic Police and President Anjuman Tajran to solve the problems of Rikshaw and Tanga Parking. He also visited important points including Clock Tower, Workshop Road, Ghareeb Abad, Minara Market, and Station Road and ordered to remove all sorts of encroachments.