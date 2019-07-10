UrduPoint.com
Encroachment Removed From City Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

The district administration during its drive against encroachments and land grabbers, carried out a clean-up operation in various areas of the city and removed illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration during its drive against encroachments and land grabbers, carried out a clean-up operation in various areas of the city and removed illegal structures.

Special squad conducted operation on Katcha Jail Road and adjacent areas on Wednesday and demolished various structures and seized plastic chairs, tyres and hand carts.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, district administration devised a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from all the areas dedicated for cattle markets of the sacrificial animals.

Special squad will be constituted at town level to remove the encroachments.

