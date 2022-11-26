UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Removed From Kaki Road In Serai Naurang

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Encroachment removed from Kaki Road in Serai Naurang

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali supervised an anti-encroachment campaign and removed encroachments from several places of the tehsil.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, following repeated public complaints.

In this regard, an encroachment was removed on Kaki Road to clear the roadsides for smooth flow of traffic.

The AAC also inspected shops and checked the price, quantity and expiry of essential food commodities besides checking hygiene conditions at butcher shops in the Naurang Bazar.

