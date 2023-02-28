UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Removed From Makuana In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 08:52 PM

The district council's team during a crackdown removed all types of concrete and temporary encroachments from Makuana chowk, Jarranwala road here on Tuesday

The team confiscated articles put on footpaths in front of shops and warned them to avoid setting up stalls in future.

The municipal officers of the district council supervised the anti-encroachment operation conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to encroach footpaths or roads by setting up stalls.

