Encroachment removed from Makuana in Faisalabad

The district council's team during a crackdown removed all types of concrete and temporary encroachments from Makuana chowk, Jarranwala road here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The district council's team during a crackdown removed all types of concrete and temporary encroachments from Makuana chowk, Jarranwala road here on Tuesday.

The team confiscated articles put on footpaths in front of shops and warned them to avoid setting up stalls in future.

The municipal officers of the district council supervised the anti-encroachment operation conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to encroach footpaths or roads by setting up stalls.