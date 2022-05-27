Encroachment removed from many localities of Hyderabad

As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operations being conducted by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the encroachments were removed from many localities here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operations being conducted by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the encroachments were removed from many localities here on Friday.

The HMC's spokesman informed that cabins, carts and makeshift shops set up on the roads and footpaths were removed from Station Road, Nai Pul, Phuleli, Paretabad and Muhammad Chowk areas in City taluka.

He told that the HMC's staff confiscated the cabins and carts in addition to the chairs, tables and cylinders which were placed on the roads and footpath.

He apprised that a similar operation was also carried out in parts of Latifabad taluka including Jamia Cloth Market, Bibi Afza Park and Mehmood Garden areas.

The spokesman said the HMC had time and again warned the traders and vendors to voluntarily remove encroachment to avoid facing the corporation's action.