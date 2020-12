FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhar with the help of railway officials and police removed more than 20 shops from railway land at Rajbah Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that shopkeepers had been illegally occupying railways land by establishing shops for the last many years at Rajbah Road.