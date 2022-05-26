Encroachment Removed From State Land
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 06:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Khawar Bashir removed encroachments from state land in Chak No.153-RB Chak Jhumra.
A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that after receiving complaints, the AC along with his team reached Chak No.
153-RB and removed encroachment with the help of heavy machinery.
The AC also warned encroachers to refrain from erecting any structures again; otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.