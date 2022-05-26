UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Removed From State Land

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Encroachment removed from state land

Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Khawar Bashir removed encroachments from state land in Chak No.153-RB Chak Jhumra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Khawar Bashir removed encroachments from state land in Chak No.153-RB Chak Jhumra.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that after receiving complaints, the AC along with his team reached Chak No.

153-RB and removed encroachment with the help of heavy machinery.

The AC also warned encroachers to refrain from erecting any structures again; otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Govt ensures timely release of funds for all devel ..

Govt ensures timely release of funds for all development schemes: Fazal Shakur

2 minutes ago
 Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of Fre ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of French Diplomacy to Ukraine in Ph ..

2 minutes ago
 PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 China's space tracking ship departs for 100th miss ..

China's space tracking ship departs for 100th mission

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.