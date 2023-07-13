Encroachment removed from Susan Road, 10 shopkeepers challaned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachment from Susan Road and challaned 10 shopkeepers on charge of violating the law.

�FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that anti encroachment team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya took drastic action against the encroachers and confiscated their material while removing encroachments from Susan Road.

�The Estate Officer also conducted challans of 10 shopkeepers who were violating the law by making encroachments and their cases were forwarded to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action, the spokesman added.