Open Menu

Encroachment Removed From Susan Road, 10 Shopkeepers Challaned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Encroachment removed from Susan Road, 10 shopkeepers challaned

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachment from Susan Road and challaned 10 shopkeepers on charge of violating the law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachment from Susan Road and challaned 10 shopkeepers on charge of violating the law.

�FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that anti encroachment team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya took drastic action against the encroachers and confiscated their material while removing encroachments from Susan Road.

�The Estate Officer also conducted challans of 10 shopkeepers who were violating the law by making encroachments and their cases were forwarded to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Imtiaz Ali From Court

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

14 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

15 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

28 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

28 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

32 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

39 minutes ago
US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

39 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

47 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

47 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

47 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

47 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan