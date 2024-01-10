Encroachment removed from various busy locations in city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Anti Encroachment Cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments at scattered busy areas of the city on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, the MDA teams inspected Chowk Kumharanawala, Piran Ghaib, Vegetable Market, Vehari chowk, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, T-Chowk and some other areas.

The teams removed encroachments and also seized material.

Besides this, after complaints on Citizen Portal, the encroachments at Old Thana Chowk were also removed to facilitate the local people.