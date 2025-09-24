Open Menu

Encroachment Removed In DIKhan To Ensure Smooth Public Access

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Encroachment removed in DIKhan to ensure smooth public access

On the directives of the district administration, the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Hanif, carried out an anti-encroachment operation in different localities to address public complaints regarding blocked roads

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directives of the district administration, the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Hanif, carried out an anti-encroachment operation in different localities to address public complaints regarding blocked roads.

Encroachment In-charge Fahad Khan Sadozai led the operation, removing all temporary encroachments from Saddar Bazar, Madina Colony road, Daraban road, and Arra Road, ensuring that the passageways were completely cleared for public use.

The operation was conducted in response to multiple complaints from citizens, particularly regarding Sadar Bazaar, where illegal structures were hindering smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Responding to citizens’ concerns, TMO Muhammad Hanif said that maintaining smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian access was the top priority of the municipal administration.

He assured that regular inspections and follow-up operations would be conducted to prevent the reappearance of encroachments and to keep markets and roads clear.

The TMO emphasized that such actions would continue to keep public spaces clear and facilitate easy access for residents.

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

5 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

5 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

50 minutes ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

50 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

50 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

50 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

42 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan