Encroachment Removed In DIKhan To Ensure Smooth Public Access
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directives of the district administration, the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Hanif, carried out an anti-encroachment operation in different localities to address public complaints regarding blocked roads.
Encroachment In-charge Fahad Khan Sadozai led the operation, removing all temporary encroachments from Saddar Bazar, Madina Colony road, Daraban road, and Arra Road, ensuring that the passageways were completely cleared for public use.
The operation was conducted in response to multiple complaints from citizens, particularly regarding Sadar Bazaar, where illegal structures were hindering smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement.
Responding to citizens’ concerns, TMO Muhammad Hanif said that maintaining smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian access was the top priority of the municipal administration.
He assured that regular inspections and follow-up operations would be conducted to prevent the reappearance of encroachments and to keep markets and roads clear.
The TMO emphasized that such actions would continue to keep public spaces clear and facilitate easy access for residents.
