Encroachment Removed In Faisalabad Towns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed all types of temporary and concrete illegal setups in different areas of the city, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed all types of temporary and concrete illegal setups in different areas of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team removed encroachments in Susan Road, Bismillah Chowk, Madina Town, Millat Chowk and Gulistan Colony areas.

The articles of the shopkeepers were seized and challan against 12 shopkeepers were sent to the court of judicial magistrate.

