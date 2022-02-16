UrduPoint.com

Encroachment Removed To Provide Clear Passage To Traffic, Pedestrians: Admin

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Encroachment removed to provide clear passage to traffic, pedestrians: Admin

Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Wednesday said that encroachment were cleared from roads, streets and footpaths to provide smooth passage to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Wednesday said that encroachment were cleared from roads, streets and footpaths to provide smooth passage to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

He said this while inspecting the encroachment removal activities in different areas of the Korangi, said a statement.

He said"Strict action will be taken against establishing encroachment on roads, streets and footpaths."Javed also appealed to business community and traders' organizations to discourage the encroachment and cooperate with the district administration in removal of encroachments.

Related Topics

Business Traffic Korangi From

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

28 minutes ago
 ICIMOD offer grants for proposals to improve decis ..

ICIMOD offer grants for proposals to improve decision making on sustainable moun ..

4 seconds ago
 'Saadhay 14 August' to be performed in Karachi aft ..

'Saadhay 14 August' to be performed in Karachi after Eid at Arts Council Karachi ..

5 seconds ago
 'Little Prince' manuscript visits France for first ..

'Little Prince' manuscript visits France for first time

7 seconds ago
 Spain mourns trawler as Canada hunts for survivors ..

Spain mourns trawler as Canada hunts for survivors

8 seconds ago
 Irish trade with N.Ireland see big post-Brexit bou ..

Irish trade with N.Ireland see big post-Brexit bounce: data

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>