Encroachment removed to provide clear passage to traffic, pedestrians: Admin

Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Wednesday said that encroachment were cleared from roads, streets and footpaths to provide smooth passage to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Wednesday said that encroachment were cleared from roads, streets and footpaths to provide smooth passage to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

He said this while inspecting the encroachment removal activities in different areas of the Korangi, said a statement.

He said"Strict action will be taken against establishing encroachment on roads, streets and footpaths."Javed also appealed to business community and traders' organizations to discourage the encroachment and cooperate with the district administration in removal of encroachments.