(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Sukkur District administration on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation near Sukkur by Pass and other areas of the city.

The operation was supervised by officers of the Sukkur district administration and Municipal.

Encroachments were removed from the Bypass and other places during the operation.