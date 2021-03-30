Encroachments: 21 shopkeepers' challans sent to court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority Tuesday sent challans of 21 shopkeepers to the local court for encroaching upon the state land.

Meanwhile, an FDA enforcement team demolished constructions in four illegal housing colonies including Aden Valley and Shalimar Town in Chak No 100-JB, additional locality Ghulam Muhammad Abad No 2 and Mohalla Fazalabad.

The team also sealed a commercial plot No 102-W-32 in Madina Town area.