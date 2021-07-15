UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments Along Nullahs To Be Removed: Administrator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:54 PM

Encroachments along nullahs to be removed: Administrator

Municipal Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday said all kinds of encroachments along nullahs and sewerage lines must be removed to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Municipal Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday said all kinds of encroachments along nullahs and sewerage lines must be removed to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different Union Councils (UCs) of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) new Sukkur and other relevant departments here.

Ali Raza called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also stressed completing the cleaning of all nullahs ahead of Eid.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

14 minutes ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

25 minutes ago

Health 'Misinformation' Prolongs Pandemic by Reduc ..

2 minutes ago

US Appoints Veteran European Affairs Diplomat to M ..

2 minutes ago

Newly elected body of PRA call on Sanjrani

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.