Encroachments along nullahs to be removed: Administrator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Municipal Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday said all kinds of encroachments along nullahs and sewerage lines must be removed to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different Union Councils (UCs) of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) new Sukkur and other relevant departments here.

Ali Raza called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also stressed completing the cleaning of all nullahs ahead of Eid.