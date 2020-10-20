UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Around FDA Flats Removed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Encroachments around FDA flats removed

Faisalabad Development Authority during anti-encroachment drive demolished temporary and permanent set ups around FDA flats in Madina Town area here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority during anti-encroachment drive demolished temporary and permanent set ups around FDA flats in Madina Town area here on Tuesday.

The team also sealed four plots over illegal constructions in Allama Iqbal Colony.

According to FDA sources, anti-encroachment team supervised by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya removed all types of encroachments constructed in and around the FDA flats by applying heavy machinery. The team razed illegal boundary walls, rooms and other structures.

Meanwhile, the team sealed 4 residential plot numbers 25-F, 382-F, 585-L and 584-L in Allama Iqbal Colony over construction of shops for utilizing the properties for commercial purpose.

