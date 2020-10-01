UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Around Iqbal Stadium, DPS Road Removed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:16 PM

The district administration, in a crackdown, removed all types of encroachments around Iqbal Stadium and DPS Road on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration, in a crackdown, removed all types of encroachments around Iqbal Stadium and DPS Road on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation while metropolitan corporation and police force took part in the operation.

During the operation, the green-belts were rehabilitated into their original shape while placed in greenbelts outside bakers and other shops including private schools were removed with heavy machinery.

AC said that the operation against encroachments was underway in the city and no one would be allowed to occupy government lands.

