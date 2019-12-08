Encroachments around parks to be removed: PHA

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said encroachments around parks would not be tolerated.

During her visit to different parks in the city here on Sunday, she said special arrangements were being made to provide all facilities in the parks.

The director admin directed officers concerned to make all walking and jogging tracks functional and ensure cleanliness in the parks. She also checked attendance of the staff and directed them to ensure presence in the parks.

Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi and Assistant Director Horticulture Muhammad Fayyaz were also present.