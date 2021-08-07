UrduPoint.com

Encroachments At Flood Embankments To Be Removed

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Encroachments at flood embankments to be removed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration decided to remove encroachments at flood embankments in wake of possible threat of flood.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here on Saturday. He directed the officials concerned to conduct survey and inspect flood embankments at river Chenab and remove all encroachments established at the embankments.

He also instructed Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to remain alert especially during monsoon rainy season. WASA's disposal stations should also be inspected properly so that these should be kept functional during rains.

Deputy Commissioner, however, stated that there was no threat of flood so far. On this occasion, ADCR Tayyab Khan, ADCG Qamar Zaman Qaisarani and many officers from various departments were also present.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert All From Rains

Recent Stories

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

39 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

52 minutes ago
 Dacoits injured by accomplices

Dacoits injured by accomplices

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.