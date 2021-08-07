Encroachments at flood embankments to be removed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration decided to remove encroachments at flood embankments in wake of possible threat of flood.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here on Saturday. He directed the officials concerned to conduct survey and inspect flood embankments at river Chenab and remove all encroachments established at the embankments.

He also instructed Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to remain alert especially during monsoon rainy season. WASA's disposal stations should also be inspected properly so that these should be kept functional during rains.

Deputy Commissioner, however, stated that there was no threat of flood so far. On this occasion, ADCR Tayyab Khan, ADCG Qamar Zaman Qaisarani and many officers from various departments were also present.