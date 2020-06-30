Encroachments at GTS locations cause disruptions in sanitation activities; Minister told

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was informed on Tuesday that due to encroachment by mafias at some locations of Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), there were disruptions in sanitation activities.

The minister was informed about the issue in a meeting held at the head office of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), according to a news release.

SSWMB Managing Director Kashif Gulzar Sheikh briefed the minister that cleaning activities were being carried out on daily basis in connection with the preparations for the expected monsoon however there were disruptions in sanitation activities at some locations of GTS following the encroachments.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the presence of such elements at any place in the city including landfill sites should be eliminated at all costs and full cooperation and support would be provided by the Sindh government.

The provincial minister said the government wanted to resolve the issue of garbage removal and encroachment from the city on any condition. All the security agencies would provide full support and cooperation for removal of encroachments.

Nasir Shah said the SWMB was being provided all needed resources compared to other institutions, so the performance should be even better, new garbage stations should be set up.

"Garbage must be picked up from the front of the houses. The door-to-door collection process should be made more thorough and regular media awareness should be started", said the minister.

He ordered to finalize arrangements for the preparation of monsoon in all cities across the province. The SSWMB will get a lot of help in picking up offals from certain places on this Eid ul Azha.

Local Government Secretary Roshan Sheikh said that due to collective sacrifices this year, it would be easier for the Solid Waste Management Board to pick up offals from specific places as they would be dumped at specific locations and shifted to landfill sites from there.

"We have issued instructions to the DMCs regarding the identification of places. We have a comprehensive plan, full support will be provided to Solid Waste, all the plans have been prepared", he told the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Sindh Roshan Ali Sheikh, MD Solid Waste Management Board, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh and other concerned officers.