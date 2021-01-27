Encroachments at Ring Road, graveyards removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and district administration Wednesday removed encroachments and illegal structures from 30 kanal area of Ring Road and two graveyards.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar said PDA conducted anti-encroachment operation at Ring Road while the administration of Town-1 removed illegal structures from two graveyards.

Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal constructions from graveyards while three people were also taken into custody for interfering in government affairs.

The administration said land retrieved from encroachers on Ring Road valued millions of rupees adding the ongoing operation would continue till removal of all encroachments.