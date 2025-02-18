Encroachments banned in cleared areas: DC Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Jhang, Ali Akbar Bhinder on Tuesday has issued a stern warning against re-encroachment in areas where illegal structures have been removed

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jhang, Ali Akbar Bhinder on Tuesday has issued a stern warning against re-encroachment in areas where illegal structures have been removed.

This directive comes after a successful anti-encroachment operation in various markets and bazaars including Rail Bazaar, Kot Road and Shaheed Road.

According to DC office, during his visit to these areas, Bhinder was briefed by concerned officers that all encroachments had been cleared and the bazaars had been expanded.

He instructed Municipal Committee officers to remain vigilant and implement a comprehensive strategy to prevent re-encroachment.

He emphasized that shops found to have re-encroached would be sealed. Additionally, he visited the Ghulam Nabi Block of the District Headquarters Hospital to inspect the expansion of the parking lot, which aims to enhance public convenience.

This crackdown on encroachments is part of the administration's efforts to restore order and promote development in Jhang.

