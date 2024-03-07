Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Under ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ [Clean Punjab] programme, an anti-encroachment operation was held in eight bazaars adjacent to the Clock Tower Chowk, here on Thursday.

The teams, under the supervision of Chief Municipal Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, removed illegal setups and seized the articles of shopkeepers.

A cleanliness drive is also in full swing at streets, mohallas, roads, schools, colleges and open areas.

The district administration is attaching priority to sanitation in the district under the programme.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed different departments including Waste Management Company, WASA, PHA and Municipal Corporation to ensure sanitation at street level and submit their progress reports.

He also instructed the assistant commissioners for effective implementation of cleanliness drive ongoing in the district, in addition to redressing the public complaints.