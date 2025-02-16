Encroachments Cleared For Multan-Vehari Dual Carriageway Project
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Preparations for the construction of the Multan-Vehari dual carriageway have gained momentum, with the Communication & Works Department initiating groundwork and removed encroachments.
The 93-kilometer-long highway, announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is set to enhance regional connectivity. The authorities have launched an operation to remove encroachments from both sides of the road. As part of the effort, encroachments on 64 petrol pumps along the route have been cleared, and illegal structures and signboards have been demolished.
Punjab Minister for Communication & Works Malik Sohaib Ahmad was briefed on the progress of the operation.
The project’s tender is scheduled for February 18. The 94-kilometer-long highway spans 61 kilometers in Vehari district, 7 kilometers in Khanewal, and 26 kilometers in Multan. Speaking about the project, Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bhartha described it as a "gift from CM Maryam Nawaz to South Punjab".
He stated that Maryam Nawaz would inaugurate multiple road infrastructure projects in Narowal later this month. "Every day, Punjab is witnessing rapid infrastructure development, with record-breaking progress in various sectors," he added.
