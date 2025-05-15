Open Menu

Encroachments Cleared From 25 Shops In Tehsil Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The district administration removed encroachments from 25 shops from the historic Teshil Bazaar in an early morning operation in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and Assistant Commissioner (City) Anum Babar.

While overseeing the operation, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali stated the shop owners were issued notices instructing them to voluntarily remove the encroachments, but they failed to comply.

The deputy commissioner warned other shopkeepers in the area in writing, advising them not to construct any encroachments or build illegal residential rooms above their shops in violation of the original plans.

She reiterated that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments is being strictly enforced.

Heavy machinery was used during the demolition process. Officials from the Municipal Corporation, Sui Gas, WAPDA, SWMC, and the Police Department were also present during the operation.

