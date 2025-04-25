Open Menu

Encroachments Cleared From Park

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team cleared encroachments from a park in a housing scheme and stopped expansion in another scheme.

According to official sources here on Friday, the team, led by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, checked the legal status of housing schemes in different areas.

In the Zee Garden Housing Scheme on Sheikhupura Road, expansion was being made without obtaining approval, which was stopped.

In the second operation, the team cleared encroachments from a public park in Sittara Valley housing scheme on Sheikhupura Road.

