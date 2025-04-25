Encroachments Cleared From Park
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team cleared encroachments from a park in a housing scheme and stopped expansion in another scheme.
According to official sources here on Friday, the team, led by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, checked the legal status of housing schemes in different areas.
In the Zee Garden Housing Scheme on Sheikhupura Road, expansion was being made without obtaining approval, which was stopped.
In the second operation, the team cleared encroachments from a public park in Sittara Valley housing scheme on Sheikhupura Road.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for ensuring PIA privatization within proposed time frame3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared from park3 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone laid for Pakistan Engineering Council Complex3 minutes ago
-
SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of unstable weather from May 1 to 73 minutes ago
-
Pakistan braces for heatwave as PMD issues alert for April 26-303 minutes ago
-
PPP always work for welfare of people, empower women: Humayun Khan3 minutes ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS13 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Operations Chief calls for continued solidarity for host communities and refugees during visit ..23 minutes ago
-
Two addl IGPs among four transferred in KP33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with armed forces against Indian aggression: Syed Shafqat53 minutes ago