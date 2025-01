Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala

The anti-encroachment squad demolished all illegal setups in main bazaars and roads in Jaranwala city on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The anti-encroachment squad demolished all illegal setups in main bazaars and roads in Jaranwala city on Thursday.

According to official sources here, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Rana Safdar Shabir personally supervised the operation. He said CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had ordered to remove encroachments.