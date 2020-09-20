UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Creating Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The encroachments are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and encroachers set up their kiosks on footpath in the city.

The encroachers can be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said encroachments were a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police were making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment.

