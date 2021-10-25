UrduPoint.com

Encroachments Creating Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:12 PM

Encroachments in Rawalpindi were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic as the authorities have turned a blind eye toward the issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Encroachments in Rawalpindi were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic as the authorities have turned a blind eye toward the issue.

The encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpath which were creating hurdles and miseries in smooth flow of traffic.

The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara.

Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Roadand Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said encroachments are a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

