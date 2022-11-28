Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that encroachments damage the natural beauty of the environment.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his office.

To restore the beauty of Sukkur, an encroachment drive has been started.

To resolve the parking issue, the parking area would be extended, while the sanitation system would be improved to avoid unhygienic conditions, he added.