Encroachments Damages Beauty Of Environment, Says Administrator

Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says Administrator

Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that encroachments damage the natural beauty of the environment

Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that encroachments damage the natural beauty of the environment.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his office.

To restore the beauty of Sukkur, an encroachment drive has been started.

To resolve the parking issue, the parking area would be extended, while the sanitation system would be improved to avoid unhygienic conditions, he added.

