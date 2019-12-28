UrduPoint.com
Encroachments, Illegally Constructed Cabins Bulldozed

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:48 PM

The town-I administration have bulldozed several illegally constructed cabins on Pando Road and confiscated one trolley goods placed on footpaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The town-I administration have bulldozed several illegally constructed cabins on Pando Road and confiscated one trolley goods placed on footpaths. On directives of Town-I administrator Salim Khan, tehsil officers revenue Muhammad Bilal, assistant tehsil officer Ayaz Durrani and chief demolishing inspector Qaiser Bacha bulldozed several illegally constructed cabins with the help of heavy machinery.

The operation was conducted by the administration after receiving complaints from people.�The official said action against encroachments would continue and violators of the government orders would be dealt according to law.

